Armored Core 6 Gets New Story and Multiplayer Details

During The Game Awards earlier this month, FromSoftware revealed Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon. While few details were revealed at the time, more information is starting to emerge. Speaking to IGN Japan (via @Okami13_), developer FromSoftware revealed that the game will have an "emphasis on rich single player," and the game's story mode will not offer co-op. Players will still have a chance to compete against friends, however, as the title will feature a PvP battle arena. Players will be able to battle one another using custom tuned mechs, and they will also be able to tune things like weapons, fuel efficiency, and their boosters.

Armored Core VI marks the first new entry in the series since 2013. The most recent game in the series is Armored Core: Verdict Day, which released on PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360. Players that didn't play that game (or just forgot what happened) will be happy to know that Armored Core VI's story will not be a continuation of the narrative from Verdict Day or Armored Core V. Given the number of new fans FromSoftware has made since the release of Elden Ring, that should make Armored Core VI a bit more appealing for newcomers.

For those unfamiliar with the Armored Core series, it's been going strong for 25 years! The original Armored Core released on PlayStation in 1997, and has seen numerous sequels and spin-offs through the years. The series has always been known for having a high level of difficulty, and FromSoftware says that Armored Core VI will continue that tradition. Boss battles will apparently be "tough and intense," with an emphasis placed on trying them several times until the player figures out the best way to approach them.

Unfortunately, Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon does not currently have a release date, but the game is slated to release in 2023 on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

Are you looking forward to the next game in the Armored Core series? Have you ever played any previous games in the franchise? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter and on Hive at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!