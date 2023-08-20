Armored Core 6 Adds Fan-Favorite Mode Not in Previous FromSoftware Games

Developer FromSoftware has added a new feature to its upcoming release Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon that hasn't been seen in virtually all of the studio's previous titles. Over the past decade, FromSoftware has become most well-known for its work on its various Soulslike games which have included Dark Souls, Bloodborne, and Elden Ring, to name a few. With all of these action games, though, FromSoftware has always opted to not include a Photo Mode, much to the dismay of a number of fans. Fortunately, with the forthcoming release of Armored Core 6, this won't be the case.

As showcased during a recent stream on the PlayStation Japan YouTube channel, it was confirmed that Armored Core 6 will contain a Photo Mode. At face value, this mode's inclusion means that those who experience the mech-action game for themselves will be able to snap pics of various moments that transpire while playing. It also means that Armored Core 6 will let players completely pause the action when they need to, which is something that a number of other Soulslike titles by FromSoftware have never allowed for. Instead, many of these games in question have always remained active in the background even when traversing menus, which has been divisive amongst fans over the years.

At the time of this writing, Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon is only a few days out from its release which will take place on Friday, August 25. When AC6 does arrive, it will be playable across PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC. Be sure to stay tuned to our upcoming coverage here on ComicBook.com to learn more about the game ahead of its launch.

