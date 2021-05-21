Army of the Dead - Viva Las Vengeance Immersive VR Experience Announced

✖

Director Zack Snyder returned to the zombie genre with a bang last week, as he debuted Army of the Dead on Netflix. The film was met with critical acclaim and an instant audience, holding on to the number one spot on Netflix's Top 10 since its release. Snyder released Army of the Dead not just as a film, but as an entire franchise, with a prequel movie and animated series already set for Netflix, in addition to a potential sequel that he seems keen on directing. Now Snyder can add a VR experience to the growing list of Army of the Dead projects, after he announced on Wednesday afternoon that an immersive game set in the world of his movie is going on tour this fall.

Army of the Dead - Viva Las Vengeance is an all-new VR experience set against the backdrop of Snyder's fictional zombie franchise. The new experience will be taken around the United States in a zombie-killing taco truck, allowing fans of the film to jump into the action themselves. You can watch Snyder's announcement video below!

Battle the Dead. Save the Living. Army of the Dead - Viva Las Vengeance, an all-new immersive VR experience is coming this summer. Go to https://t.co/jSNXeP8Svy for more info. pic.twitter.com/CJ5fW5m5AD — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) May 26, 2021

In this new experience, players are tasked with saving groups of civilians that have been trapped within the makeshift walls of a zombie-infested Las Vegas. Here's how the mission is described on the experience's website:

"It's our last stand against the undead! Our fellow citizens are trapped inside the walls of zombie-infested Las Vegas and Las Vengeance is the only crew that is brave enough to try and get them out. As you might imagine, we're going to need some extra hands if we want a fighting chance at succeeding. The plan: Get in. Rescue the survivors. Get out. No promises on that last part."

The Viva Las Vengeance tour will start sometime this fall and will be making stops in New York, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, and Washington D.C. Those are the only cities that are confirmed to be part of the first tour, but the website says that future cities include Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Houston, Miami, Minneapolis, Orlando, Philadelphia, Phoenix, San Diego, San Francisco, Seattle, London, Paris, Madrid, and Berlin.

For more information on Army of the Dead - Viva Las Vengeance, or to join the waitlist for tickets, you can head to armyofthedeadvr.com.