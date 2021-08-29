Asmongold Mocks Overwatch and Blizzard Over McCree Name Change

✖

This week, Blizzard announced that it's changing the name of Overwatch character McCree, who is named after Jesse McCree, a former Blizzard employee that was fired by the company this month amidst a lawsuit from the state of California over an inappropriate workplace culture at the company. The decision came after public pressure to make the change, and as you would expect, it was applauded by many. However, it's also been critiqued by many, including popular Twitch streamer Asmongold, who has no problem with the name change itself, but did say the public statement that accompanied it was "cringe."

‘Moving forward in-game characters will no longer be named after real employees," said Asmongold, reading from the statement. "Thank you! That’s so smart! Yes. You should’ve never done that. It was dumb in the beginning. It was stupid. It was dumb. It’s a stupid decision to solve another stupid decision. There’s like a tier list right, tier one is change the name and don’t say anything and I think that’s just about as even as don’t change the name. Just ignore it. Nobody thinks of this guy when they think of McCree. Whenever they think of McCree, they think of McCree. Because he’s an actual character in the game that has a story. “Nobodies like ‘oh wow, this is the name of the Blizzard guy that molested people! Oh man!’ Nobody is doing that. Just like let it disconnect itself.”

Asmongold continued:

"I don’t really give a s**t, to be honest. I think that if they change the name or don’t change the name, it doesn’t really matter to me. The only thing that I really think is cringe is changing the name and making a statement about it. I just think it is. I think it's cringe.

Of course, Asmongold isn't the only with this take on the situation, but he is certainly one of the most prominent people to take this position, if not the most prominent, which is why it's getting the attention it is.

A message from the Overwatch team. pic.twitter.com/2W3AV7Pv6X — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) August 26, 2021

At the moment of writing this, there's still no word what McCree's new name will be. That said, as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think. What do you think of the name change? Do you agree or disagree with Asmongold?