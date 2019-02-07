‘Assassin’s Creed III’ Remaster Officially Releases Next Month

Assassin’s Creed III first made its debut back in 2012 and while the American history-driven title wasn’t an instant hit with everyone, the tale had an incredible narrative to tell. While we’ve known that the remastered version was coming for awhile now, we didn’t know exactly when we could expect to see it. Now, we’ve got a date and it’s officially coming next month.

Assassin’s Creed III Remastered is coming to Xbox One, PS4 & PC on March 29! pic.twitter.com/Yt2Dmd0rWs — Ubisoft (@Ubisoft) February 6, 2019

Personally, this was one of my favorites and I’m glad to see from some of the reactions that I’m not alone in that:

And remember it’s free if you have odyssey season pass pic.twitter.com/BUikgP95kj — Johnbatista100 (@JohnRiv4) February 6, 2019

The remaster boats a new graphics engine, tons of enhancements including a higher-resolution, better textures, and 4K / HDR support. The overall mechanics and ergonomics have also seen a total overhaul, giving yet another reason to give the third game another shot.

“Centering on half-Mohawk, half-English Assassin Connor, Assassin’s Creed III tells the story of a secret war behind the American Revolution,” says Ubisoft in their latest blog post. “Taking players to 18th-century Boston, New York, and a vast open frontier, it’s a chance to witness key events during the Revolution through Connor’s eyes as he builds a new Assassin Brotherhood and fights to break the Templars’ hold on the colonies.”

But what else comes with the remaster, you may be asking. Ubisoft explains, “In addition to the full game, Assassin’s Creed III Remastered also includes all of its original post-launch content, including the Benedict Arnold and Hidden Secrets missions, and the Tyranny of King Washington story arc that lets players explore an alternate reality where George Washington seizes ultimate power. Also included is Assassin’s Creed III Liberation Remastered, an enhanced version of Aveline de Grandpre’s battle for freedom in 18th-century New Orleans.”

Assassin’s Creed III Remastered officially makes its debut on March 29th for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC players. If you already have the Season Pass for Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, the remaster is free!

