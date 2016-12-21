E3 2017: Assassin’s Creed: Origins Confirmed, Begins The Brotherhood





The rumors, for the longest time, have been pointing out that the next chapter in the Assassin's Creed franchise would be going to Egypt after its two-year time-off since Assassin's Creed Syndicate in 2015, and today, during the Xbox E3 press conference, we've gotten the confirmation – we're headed that way!

The debut trailer for Assassin's Creed: Origins made its debut during the press conference today, introducing us to Bayek, a new assassin that will help tie in with the founding of the brotherhood that we have since been introduced to over the course of games over the past few years.

Origins will support the Xbox One X and in 4K resolution, and features Bayek as he makes his way to his hometown. It's here that one of the creative team members walked us through first gameplay for the title, which shows the broad scope of the world that you'll soon be able to traverse through, both in the villages and through the rocky outskirts that hang in the distance.

The detail looks amazing running on Xbox One X, with beautiful detail in the village that you ride through on your horse. You'll see dozens of people simply walking around as you ride closer to your destination, really giving you the idea of the kind of work Ubisoft's team is pouring into the title.

And it's not just Bayek that you'll be controlling. You can actually send your loyal bird onward to scope ahead and see what people are doing, in case you need to keep an eye open for guards, or potential targets for your key assassin to hunt down. (Because, you know, they have it coming.)

As for the gameplay, you can see a lot of familiar tropes involved with this Assassin's Creed, like being able to use the environment to get around, like crawling up walls and being able to shoot enemies with his bow and arrow, or taking out foes with knives. This looks to be an even deeper experience thanks to the larger environment.

The role-playing element involving your loo system is also excellent, as you can find items to use over the course of your journey – especially in the heat of combat with foes.

The trailer can be found above, and look for more information on the game very soon. And, yes, it looks damn fantastic. We can't wait to play more of this.

The game will release on October 27th for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.