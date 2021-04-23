Assassin's Creed 2022 Rumor Reveals Release Window, Setting, and First Details

✖

A new rumor about the next Assassin's Creed game claims Ubisoft isn't releasing a new installment in the series this year in favor of releasing Assassin's Creed Valhalla DLC. According to the rumor, the next Assassin's Creed game won't release until late 2022, and despite this, it will be a cross-gen release, which is to say available on PS4 and Xbox One in addition to PS5 and Xbox Series X. And of course, it will be on PC as well.

Adding to this, the rumor claims Ubisoft Sofia is taking the reigns as the game's lead developer. Largely a support studio, Ubisoft Sofia's experience with the series as lead developer includes Assassin's Creed III: Liberation for the PlayStation Vita and Assassin's Creed Rogue. As you would expect, it's getting plenty of help from Ubisoft's many other studios, including Ubisoft Montpellier and Ubisoft Annecy.

As for the game itself, the rumor doesn't divulge much but notes it was originally pitched as a "unique King Richard game," but over the course of development, it's "morphed into a Knight-based game set during the Hundred Years War."

For those that don't know: the Hundred Years War -- which lasted 116 years -- took place between May 24 1337 and October 19 1453 and is one of the most notable conflicts of the Middle Ages. Fought between England and France, over five generations, the struggle was between two dynasties and the right to rule over France. Over the years, both sides tasted victory, but in the end, England failed to take the Kingdom of France.

The conflict marked both the height of chivalry and its subsequent decline. At the end of it, the feudal system was waning in favor of broader nationalism.

If any of this sounds familiar, it's probably because you've read all of this in previous rumors, which this new rumor clearly echoes. As for this rumor, in particular, it comes the way of an anonymous source, which means it needs to be taken with a grain of salt. While many of the biggest Assassin's Creed leaks and scoops have come from similar sources over the years, it doesn't change the fact all of this is unofficial, and even if it's accurate, it's also subject to change.

At the moment of publishing, Ubisoft has not addressed this rumor in any capacity. We will update the story if this changes.