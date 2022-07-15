Assassin's Creed Infinity Setting Reportedly Revealed

The setting of Assassin's Creed Infinity, which is a new live-service take on the series that's in development at Ubisoft right now, has reportedly been revealed. Throughout the course of this week, we've heard a number of different reports and rumors related to where Assassin's Creed could be going next. And while some of these leaks have been debunked, one reputable insider has now provided us an idea of where Assassin's Creed Infinity could be heading.

According to video game industry reporter Jeff Grubb, Ubisoft is planning to finally take Assassin's Creed to Japan in a future installment. As mentioned in the latest episode of the Game Mess Decides podcast, Grubb said that he has been told by a source that the Japan locale for Assassin's Creed, which has been heavily-requested by fans over the years, will finally be coming. Grubb acknowledged that he cannot confirm that this is entirely true just yet, but he added that Japan could be one location seen in Assassin's Creed Infinity.

For those unaware, Assassin's Creed Infinity is meant to be a game that Ubisoft will build onto over the course of many years and will feature a variety of different locations and characters. As such, it seems likely that Japan could be one of the settings that Ubisoft opts to include within Infinity. Whether or not the game would launch with this Japan setting right away remains to be seen, but it definitely sounds like Ubisoft could be exploring this region.

The main thing about Assassin's Creed Infinity is that the title is still pretty far off from release. As such, reports have stated that a new game entitled Assassin's Creed Rift will be launching at some point in 2023. Rift is said to be centered around the character Basim who was seen in Assassin's Creed Valhalla. Additionally, the title will also supposedly be going to Baghdad for its location. So while ancient Japan might arrive down the line in Infinity, the next mainline Assassin's Creed game should be set elsewhere.

