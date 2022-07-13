Assassin's Creed Insider Leaks Next Game's Aztec Setting

A new report has potentially leaked the setting of the next Assassin's Creed game. And if the report is accurate, the next game in the franchise is heading back in time and to Central America, which would be a large departure for a series that has primarily taken place in Europe and the Middle East. That said, while this has been where the series has primarily been set, it's ventured out to places like northern Africa and the United States, and if you take into account spin-offs, places like China and India as well.

As for the report, it comes the way of Jeremy Penter aka ACG, a popular YouTuber who has been known to share a report or two here and there. Unfortunately, this is all Penter says. There's no word of a release date or even a release window. There's no word of platforms. There aren't even any added details about the setting. All Penter claims is that the next game in the series "will be Aztecs."

For those that don't know: the Aztecs were Mesoamerican culture that flourished in central Mexico in the post-classic period from 1300 to 1521. During this time, they dominated Mesoamerica, but eventually saw their empire collapse when Spanish conquistadors moved through the area. In pop culture, they are known for their mythological and religious traditions (which include human sacrifice), their rich culture, and their remarkable architectural accomplishments.

All of that said, take everything here with a grain of salt. While Penter is generally a reliable and reputable source, it doesn't change the fact that this isn't official information. Further, even if it's accurate, it's also subject to change, which is to say, it may not stay this way.

As for Ubisoft, it has not commented on the report nor the speculation it has created. If this changes, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.