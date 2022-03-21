Assassin’s Creed Report Details the Next Game’s Release Window

A new report has emerged today providing some new details about the next installment in Ubisoft’s long-running Assassin’s Creed series. In recent months, new details began circling that claimed a new entry titled Assassin’s Creed Rift would end up releasing prior to Assassin’s Creed Infinity, which is a live-service project that Ubisoft has already confirmed is in the works. Although Rift is a game that Ubisoft hasn’t verified the existence of just yet, it sounds like we could learn more about it soon enough if this new report in question proves to be accurate.

According to XFire, Assassin’s Creed Rift is currently planned to arrive at some point in the first half of 2023. When we first heard about the game earlier this year, a launch in late 2022 wasn’t ruled out by the initial reports that we had heard of. Now, based on what XFire has stated, it sounds like a release next year seems to be far more likely.

Still, even though Assassin’s Creed Rift might be further off than hoped, this doesn’t mean that we won’t hear about the game any time soon. The report also happens to mention that Ubisoft is in the midst of planning a major showcase event of some sort which could take place soon. And while there’s no guarantee that Assassin’s Creed Rift will be announced at this time, it seems like the possibility is very much in play.

Other than these small bits of information, the only thing we really know about Assassin’s Creed Rift right now is that it will be a spin-off from Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. The title is said to center around the character Basim, who first appeared in Valhalla. In addition, the game is also said to be set in Baghdad. While it remains to be seen how much of this is accurate, based on what we’ve heard so far, Rift sounds like it could be quite promising.

How do you feel about having to potentially wait until 2023 for a new Assassin's Creed game?