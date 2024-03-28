Assassin's Creed Mirage Gets New Free Trial on Xbox

A new free trial for Assassin's Creed Mirage is now available to download on Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S platforms. Released in the back half of 2023, the latest Assassin's Creed entry from Ubisoft was much smaller in scope and resembled many of the earlier installments in the franchise. Now, for those who have been eager to check the game out but haven't done so, a limited time offer through this weekend is now up for grabs.

As part of Xbox's "Free Play Days" promotion, Assassin's Creed Mirage can now be downloaded and played at no cost up until Sunday, March 31. Mirage joins a larger lineup of titles this weekend that are free with the other most notable inclusion being Cyberpunk 2077. Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker and Black Desert are also free this weekend, but each require Xbox Game Pass memberships to play.

As expected, there is a pretty major catch with this offer as players won't be able to speedrun through the entirety of AC Mirage while it's part of this promo. Instead, the play session will cap at two hours. After this time, you'll have to decide if you want to buy the full game to continue onward. Those who do purchase Mirage, though, will see their progress from the trial transfer over to the full title.

To learn more about Assassin's Creed Mirage, you can get a look at the game's official synopsis and launch trailer here:

"Experience the story of Basim, a cunning street thief seeking answers and justice as he navigates the bustling streets of ninth-century Baghdad. Through a mysterious, ancient organization known as the Hidden Ones, he will become a deadly Master Assassin and change his fate in ways he never could have imagined.