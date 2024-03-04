Assassin's Creed Red Report Shares New Details on Combat, Hideouts, and More

Over the last year or so, developer Ubisoft has been teasing all kinds of plans for the future of the Assassin's Creed franchise. Those plans include the upcoming Assassin's Creed Infinity Hub and several games that will take players to various points in history. One of those games is Assassin's Creed Red. Officially, all we know about AC Red is that it's taking the series to feudal Japan, but various leaks have revealed several other details including the rumored protagonist. Another leak has cropped up in recent days that delves into even more details about what fans can expect when Assassin's Creed Red launches.

Assassin's Creed Red's Engine, Combat, and More

The new report comes from Tom Henderson at Insider Gaming. While you'll want to take this rumor with a huge grain of salt, Henderson does have a relatively solid track record. Again, don't take this as gospel, but it does lend some extra credibility to the rumor when Henderson is involved.

First up, Henderson reports that Assassin's Creed Red represents an important step for Ubisoft. The game won't be running on a new engine, but Ubisoft is "using a substantial evolution" of its normal engine. The "Anvil Pipeline" will let the developers all work on the same branch of the engine, which Henderson claims will lead to better visuals. He also says it'll help the team overhaul things like "animations, its parkour system, dynamic weather, and more."

On the combat front, the report claims that it'll be similar to Valhalla, but include more gore. Henderson says that includes "blood and decapitations." Considering we recently heard that Assassin's Creed Hexe (another upcoming AC game) is going to be "the darkest in franchise history," it seems like Ubisoft might be taking the franchise in a much more mature direction. Supposedly, Red is taking cues from Splinter Cell by letting players take out light sources to help them stay in stealth.

Finally, the report mentions that Red will feature "a major evolution to the Valhalla Settlement feature." Players will get access to "The Hideout" which they'll be able to customize with things like "an armory, dojo, alter, and more." Each building will have further customization options, meaning you'll be able to create the secret base of your dreams.

Assassin's Creed Red doesn't have an official release date yet, but a recent rumor claims we'll get a reveal in May, followed by a gameplay trailer in July and a November release date. Like the Insider Gaming rumor, you'll want to take that window with a hefty dose of skepticism, but it does fit the franchise's usual schedule.