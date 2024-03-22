Assassin's Creed Jade Reportedly Delayed to 2025

Developer Ubisoft has been working on the Assassin's Creed franchise for nearly two decades. After that much time, you might expect the developer to start slowing down the release cadence. Instead, Ubisoft remains committed to the franchise and currently has at least four new games on the horizon. One of those is Assasassin's Creed Jade, a mobile spin-off that takes players to Ancient China. The game was originally scheduled to launch later this year, but a recent report claims that Assassin's Creed Jade is being pushed back to 2025 as part of a change with the game's developer Tencent.

Assassin's Creed Jade Seemingly Delayed to 2025

The new report comes from Reuters who claim that Tencent is changing things up in its development pipeline. The publishing giant is also working on DreamStar, a party game that has shot up the charts in the company's native China. Due to the success of that game, the report claims that Tencent has moved over a large chunk of the Assassin's Creed Jade team. With those developers all now working on DreamStar, work has slowed down on Jade.

In many ways, this makes a ton of sense. Obviously, Tencent will want to capitalize on the popularity of DreamStar, but it's also worth noting that the Assassin's Creed franchise is relatively untested on the mobile market. Sure, the series sells well on PC and consoles, but it's far from a sure thing for Tencent. That doesn't mean the game is in danger of being cancelled. Remember, Tencent has had success porting popular properties like Call of Duty and PUBG to mobile. It's just going to take longer for Jade to be ready for primetime.

What's Next for Assassin's Creed?

As mentioned, there is no shortage of upcoming Assassin's Creed games. With Jade moving back to 2024, we might see Ubisoft push Assassin's Creed: Codename Red up into 2024. The developers will want to give that game plenty of time to cook, but it was previously reported that Ubisoft planned to have Red out by March 2025. If the team can move that date up slightly and hit a winter window, it might help fill the gap between releases.

That said, Assassin's Creed has gone without a yearly release in the past. If Red comes out next spring, that's not necessarily a bad thing. Not only would it give the Red team more time to polish the game, but Assassin's Creed Infinity might also need more time in the oven. The new live service side of Assassin's Creed will present the modern-day story of the series, opening up Red and further games to focus solely on the trip back to the past.