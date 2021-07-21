New Assassin's Creed Update Has Bad News Only

✖

A new Assassin's Creed update is not the update fans of the series will want to hear. A few weeks ago, Ubisoft announced that Assassin's Creed is going the live-service route, which, as would expect, was news met with considerable backlash. Now, a few weeks later, the bad news has continued. After 16 years with Ubisoft, the franchise's art director, Raphael Lacoste, is leaving the company behind.

Taking to Twitter, Lacoste revealed the news with a pretty standard "goodbye" post, thanking both Ubisoft and fans of the studio and its games.

"It is not without emotions I have to tell you that after 8 assassins, 16 years at Ubisoft I have decided to set sails on new adventures and challenges," said Lacoste. "I would like to thank from the bottom of my heart our wonderful community and the incredible talents I’ve had the chance to collaborate with, over these amazing years. Thank you too , Ubisoft, for your trust and the fantastic projects we brought to life together! Bye for now, these years will remain unforgettable, Ubisoft has been a nice home for me for 16 years, and I am very touched about this, the trust they gave me as well as the opportunities, but it was time to do another leap of faith."

As you can see, Lacoste more or less confirms the two aren't parting on bad terms and that he is indeed moving on to something new, however, it remains to be seen when this will happen and whether it will even be to work on more video games. Whatever the case, it's a big loss for Ubisoft, who has been bleeding talent lately, including talent towards the top of its hierarchy.

