‘Assassin’s Creed’ Gets an ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Poster

The Assassin’s Creed franchise is the latest gaming series to be worked into a poster modeled after the now iconic Avengers: Infinity War design.

Since the Avengers advertisement was released that showed all the superhero-packed lineup in the latest Avengers movie, there has been no shortage of crossover posters where artist insert different series’ characters into the formula. With how many memorable characters the Assassin’s Creed series has throughout its many games, it’s no wonder that the same has been done with members of the secretive organization.

First spotted by Game Informer, Twitter user _Turul_, an Assassin’s Creed players who’s also a moderator of the series’ subreddit, share the poster on Twitter in a side-by-side tweet that shows the original and the new Assassin’s Creed version.

The most ambitious crossover event in history. Finally found the time to bring this idea to life. Enjoy! pic.twitter.com/n1Kcc6kyXb — Dylan (@_Turul_) May 11, 2018

The artist also shared a link to a DeviantArt where a hi-res version of the image can be downloaded for anyone looking to save it for themselves. Not stopping at just replacing the characters in the image with those from the Assassin’s Creed universe, the text both at the top and the bottom of the poster has also been altered to fit the Assassin’s Creed theme. Credits to those included in the poster were provided at the top with even Assassin’s Creed Origins’ Bayek included while the bottom gives credit to the characters once again alongside Ubisoft’s various studios. The poster even uses one of Assassin’s Creed’s Apples of Eden in the background, a detail that didn’t go unnoticed by those who responded to the creator’s work.

It wasn’t long ago that another Infinity War poster was revealed for a different game, one that’s not a series just yet but is still just as popular as the Assassin’s Creed games. We’re of course talking about Fortnite, the game that apparently doesn’t need a history and catalog of past games to back it up. Fortnite doesn’t have anywhere near the number of iconic characters like the Assassin’s Creed games do, but that doesn’t mean the pseudo-superhero characters can’t be fit into the Infinity War poster formula as well. With how popular the battle royale game is, it was only a matter of time before someone filled the gaps in with John Wick, an off-brand Star-Lord, and many more.

Infinty War may already be out and watched by many, but expect to see more of these poster adaptations before the hype dies down completely.