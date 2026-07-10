Ubisoft Releases Free Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced DLC

Ubisoft has released free Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced DLC for all players across PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X. On PC specifically, the free DLC is available on all platforms: Ubisoft Connect, Steam, and Epic Games Store. That said, anyone who wants to claim this free DLC will need a Ubisoft Connect — which itself is free — and then they will need to punch the following code into the redeem page on Ubisoft’s website: ASC-BFR-PMK-000.

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With a Ubisoft Connect account and the aforementioned code, all Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced players will get the Shipmate Monkey DLC, which is an exclusive in-game pet. And as its name notes, it is a monkey. Of course, anyone who redeems this offer on any of the platforms above that is not PC/Ubisoft Connect will need to link their respective accounts to their platform accounts. Again, this costs nothing, but it will take a minute or two of your time.

$60 Remake of One of the Best Assassin’s Creed Games

With its 84 on Metacritic, Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced is not among the best games of 2026 and a little off the original’s 88, but by and large, it’s a solid remake of a PS3 and Xbox 360 generation classic. While most fans of the series recognize Assassin’s Creed 2 as the best game in the series, the original Black Flag ranks among the tier right below this, with games like Assassin’s Creed Brotherhood. Some also put Assassin’s Creed Origins in this category, but its Metacritic score is notably a bit lower. It and Odyssey are often considered the best RPG games in the series, though.

Because Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced is a remake, rather than a remaster or a port, it costs a full $60. And with gaming getting more and more expensive, splashing $60 on a game that is over a decade old isn’t the easiest decision, even if it is a complete remake. This is to say, freebies like this one — while small — go a long way and add up over time.

As for what is next for the remake, we do not know. We do not expect susbtantial post-launch support given that it is a remake, especially if new reports about the team facing layoffs at launch are true. In the meantime, be sure to check out of our new and official review of the Ubisoft remake to find out the great, good, and bad Assassin’s Creed players can expect when they jump into Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced.

As always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the various video game conversations happening over on the ComicBook Forum.