Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced’s Changes Are Exactly What Fans Have Been Asking For

More details surrounding Assassin’s Creed: Black Flag Resynced have been revealed after the official trailer for the game dropped in April 2026. Footage finally shows how the game is a full remake, rather than simply a remaster or update to the older 2013 classic. With the announcement comes even more details about the remake, showing how the fan-favorite Assassin’s Creed title is taking decades of feedback into account as it re-invents itself for modern audiences.

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AC: Black Flag has long been considered one of the best in the series, as well as a gem in pirate games that other titles like Skull and Bones have failed to live up to. With a Carribean adventure set in the early 1700s, elements of history create authentic swashbuckling that the Resynced remake plans to enhance from the ground up. Using developer Ubisoft’s in-house Ubisoft Anvil engine established in 2023, the visuals of Black Flag have already been stylized and upgraded in a variety of ways on a surface level.

Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced Introduces Several Gameplay Changes From The Original Game

Courtesy of Ubisoft

Use of Ubisoft Anvil on newer Assassin’s Creed games like AC: Mirage and AC: Shadows already create graphic improvements from the original Black Flag, but gameplay changes are what make up the most of the remake. Immediately, combat has been overhauled in AC: Black Flag Resynced, with protagonist Edward Kenway moving far faster in every hostile encounter. Developers have been keen to not turn Black Flag into an RPG similar to newer entries in the series, alleviating fan concerns by keeping battles faithful to the original title.

That being said, players now have access to parries and other combat techniques that add a greater level of depth to fights than what was available in 2013’s Black Flag. For example, enemies have a greater defense that is harder for Edward to break, encouraging you to use different tools or tricks to break through an opponent’s guard. Although this does make it harder to be a one-man-army like in the original game, this does make combat more interesting to do, while keeping the power fantasy of an instant stealth kill like a true assassin.

Adding some difficulty and depth into combat translates into Black Flag Resynced‘s naval battles too, making the iconic ship vs ship fights even more interesting. When you’re off the ship, gameplay has been refined further, such as the ability to toggle a crouch on and off for better stealth systems. No longer does Edward need to move slowly in a bush to take advantage of the terrain, but simply duck instantly to stay out of an enemy’s sight. Similarly, parkour mechanics have many frustrations of the first game removed, with smaller movements allowing free-running to feel better than ever.

Edward Kenway’s Story Has Been Expanded & Reduced For A Clearer Narrative Experience

One of the biggest divide players had on the original Black Flag were the sections of the game’s story that took place in the modern world. For Resynced, the Animus and Abstergo Entertainment are largely removed, likely with only a few references or Easter Eggs here and there. To compensate, Edward’s story is being expanded greatly, with a number of new quests being added to make the character’s journey feel more complete. In addition, multiple characters that play key roles in Black Flag‘s story are also getting new content in the remake.

Edward “Blackbeard” Thatch, Steve Bonnet, and other characters on the Jackdaw ship are getting new loyalty missions, expanding their relationship to Edward Kenway and the overall story of Black Flag Resynced. Three new characters are also being made for the remake, giving Edward a whole crew to bond with in never-before-seen ways. Although the well-liked Freedom Cry DLC won’t be included in Resynced to provide extra story, the new character bonds can give the Jackdaw greater abilities, granting players even more options as they set sail.

New Characters With Larger Roles Could Make Resynced The Most Compelling Assassin’s Creed In Years

Courtesy of Ubisoft

So far, the three characters being introduced in AC: Black Flag Resynced are named Lucy Baldwin, The Padre, and Tobias “Dead Man” Smith, with all three having distinct roles in your crew to fulfill. The way the Jackdaw ship moves and fights changes drastically depending on which characters you have assigned to various roles, which only gets more complex with the remake’s improvements to naval warfare. With the ability to recruit a pet to your ship in Black Flag Resynced too, the ship is full of more character than players could have expected.

New connections and side quests are easier to focus on in the remake due to the removal of odd gameplay systems, such as tailing missions on both land and sea. Having to track foes without losing them or having them spot you was always a sour spot of older Assassin’s Creed games, and became a thing of the past as later editions of the series continued. Much to the joy of long-time players, Black Flag Resynced is adopting AC: Shadows‘ approach, where you aren’t punished for losing targets.

Alternate ways to pursue missions will undoubtedly make the personal character quests much more engaging and fulfilling to pursue. Hopefully, the many gameplay changes to Assassin’s Creed: Black Flag Resynced fix any complaints fans had with the original title, and refine its experience for new pirates to get invested in easily.

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