‘Assassin’s Creed’ Co-Creator Named New Vice President of Google

In what appears to be a huge leap into the realm of gaming, Assassin’s Creed co-creator Jade Raymond has been named the new vice president of Google.

Raymond took to Twitter to reveal the news, saying “I’m excited to finally be able to share that I have joined Google as VP!” The new Google VP first got her start with Sony as a programmer, and then went on to work at EA and G4 until she ended up at Ubisoft Montreal.

I’m excited to finally be able to share that I have joined Google as VP! — Jade Raymond (@ibjade) March 12, 2019

It was during this time that Raymond helped create Assassin’s Creed as well as executive produced the likes of Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell: Blacklist, Assassin’s Creed II, Watch Dogs, and more. In 2010, she helped build the Ubisoft Toronto studio where she served as managing director. Raymond and Ubisoft then parted way in 2014.

The following year saw Raymond announce that she had joined EA and founded Motive Studios, which is known for their work on Star Wars Battlefront II. She was also poised to be the head of Visceral Games, but EA announced the closure of the studio in 2017.

What makes this particular announcement interesting, however, is Google‘s venture into the gaming world. Next week, the company is set to make a huge announcement regarding their idea of the future of gaming, with teases pointing to their own console. In addition to this, Project Stream is still in development, which the upcoming hardware could very well utilize.

It’s safe to say that Google has gaming on the brain, especially with making Jade Raymond their new vice president. This only makes us even more excited for the announcement that is to come during the Game Developers Conference next week.

What do you think about all of this? Are you shocked to see Jade Raymond as the new VP of Google? Do you believe the company is going to be placing a very heavy focus on gaming moving forward? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!

