Assassin's Creed VR Game Rumored to Feature Old Assassins Like Ezio

Ubisoft is reportedly working on a VR Assassin's Creedgame that will feature immersive gameplay and iconic characters from the franchise. Ubisoft has been venturing into the VR space a lot over the last several years. Not only has it made original games like Werewolves Within and Eagle Flight, but it has begun developing VR games for franchises like Splinter Cell. Details are scarce on that project, but it seems like Ubisoft sees the value in the medium and wants to explore it with its biggest franchise. The publisher will also be utilizing the Assassins Creed franchise for VR and now, new details have surfaced.

According to a report from eXputer, the VR game will be called Assassin's Creed Nexus and is scheduled to release in the next 12 months. The game will feature 16 missions and a tutorial to help players get a handle on the game's VR controls. Story details haven't been offered up, but players can expect to play as classic characters like Ezio, Connor, Kassandra, and Haytham while doing typical Assassins Creed tasks. Ubisoft is reinventing core mechanics like the leap of faith, assassinations, and more to work in a more immersive way with VR controls. Players will flick their wrist and hold a button to release the hidden blade, allowing them to instantly kill targets. The game will also feature the ability to perform the leap of faith by t-posing and experiencing the fall in-game. Of course, these are all just rumors at the moment and could either change before release or be completely untrue, so take it with a grain of salt as always.

If true, this would be one of the most unique uses of VR. Allowing players to visit real points in history as the iconic assassins and properly fill those shoes has a lot of potential. Only a handful of major franchises have properly made the jump to VR, but Assassin's Creed seems to be making the most of it. Ubisoft is also working on a massive new game called Assassins Creed Infinity.

