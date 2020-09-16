✖

Today Ubisoft announced an untitled new Splinter Cell game. Unfortunately, it's not a traditional Splinter Cell game, and it's not coming to PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, or any other console. Rather, it's in development exclusively for Oculus VR headsets. The announcement comes alongside an announcement that Assassin's Creed is getting the VR treatment as well. Like Splinter Cell, it will be an Oculus exclusive, and like Splinter Cell it doesn't have a name or any details.

According to Ubisoft, both games are being developed from the ground up via Ubisoft's Red Storm and in collaboration with a trio of other Ubisoft studios. And for now, that's all we know. We don't know what the games are called, what they look like, what they are about, when they are releasing, or anything salient.

"We believe VR is the future of gaming, and we’re excited that our partners agree," said Ubisoft in a statement that accompanied the news. "Having released Eagle Flight, Werewolves Within, and Star Trek: Bridge Crew with Oculus, Ubisoft is now bringing two of its AAA franchises to VR with new entries in the Assassin’s Creed and Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell universes. Both games are being developed from the ground up by Ubisoft’s Red Storm in collaboration with Ubisoft Reflections, Ubisoft Dusseldorf, and Ubisoft Mumbai. We’re excited to share more with you soon, so stay tuned!"

Elizabeth Loverso, Vice President of Product Development, Ubisoft’s Red Storm Entertainment, added to the announcement with her own statement:

“We are always exploring new ways we can leverage technology to help us create memorable gaming experiences,” said Loverso. “Oculus’s state-of-the-art hardware will enable us to bring the worlds of Assassin's Creed and Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell to life for fans in a new way. These games will take full advantage of Oculus’s technology to deliver immersive, visceral experiences that players won’t be able to find anywhere else.”

"We’re thrilled to work with Ubisoft in bringing two of their AAA franchises to VR," added Mike Verdu, VP of Content, Facebook Reality Labs. "They’re an exceptional partner consistently creating ground-breaking content, and Assassin’s Creed and Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell on the Oculus platform will be no different. Players will have dramatic, immersive experiences inside beloved worlds previously only available in 2D, and we’re so eager to bring these made-for-VR games to franchise fans and new audiences alike."