Assassin's Creed Mirage Confirms New Game+ Mode for December

Assassin's Creed Mirage released month to solid critical reviews and sales. The latest in the franchise's long history features a much shorter run time than fans have gotten used to over the last several games, returning to the series' more streamlined past. Many players appreciate the return to basics approach, even if Ubisoft doesn't quite go all the way with it. In fact, one of the most requested features from fans after the launch is the addition of New Game+. Fortunately, the team has heard fans loud and clear. It is not only implementing the feature in a free December update but will also add a new permadeath option.

Ubisoft hasn't given all the details about how everything will work. We'll learn more in the coming weeks, but the permadeath feature will apply across every difficulty. That'll make it applicable to all players even if they don't want to take on Assassin's Creed Mirage's toughest tests. That said, if you're able to couple the option with your New Game+ save, it might make for a slightly easier way for players to dive into everything Mirage has to offer.

What's Next for Assassin's Creed?

We hear you: New Game + mode for Assassin’s Creed Mirage will be available in a free update this December.

And for the expert Assassins, along with NG+ will come an optional permadeath mode also available across all difficulties!



In addition to the December update, Assassin's Creed fans have quite a bit to look forward to. The franchise's future is full of upcoming games that will be taking up space on the release calendar for the next few years. While we don't have firm release dates for any of them just yet, we do know Ubisoft's broad plans for Assassin's Creed.

The next mainline game for the series is Assassin's Creed Red, which is set in feudal Japan. Alongside that game, Ubisoft plans to also launch Assassin's Creed Infinity, the new hub service for the franchise moving forward. From there, Ubisoft will transition to Assassin's Creed Hexe, which takes the franchise to Europe during the 16th century and focuses on witch hunts and other aspects of the paranormal world.

Assassin's Creed Mirage is out now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms.