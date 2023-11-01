Assassin's Creed's Modern Day Storyline Reportedly Getting Major Change in Future Games

Assassin's Creed is reportedly shaking up its modern day storyline quite a bit. The Assassin's Creed series is one of the biggest franchises in gaming and is Ubisoft's bread and butter. The single player series has been around for over 15 years now and has left its finger prints across not only a large part of Ubisoft's entire gameography, but the entire open world genre. The series is very unique and hard to replicate, however, thanks to its entire premise. People in the modern day can use a machine to go back in time and live out the lives of their ancestors, allowing for near-infinite possibilities for future games and settings.

This modern day element was a core staple of the first five games in the franchise, but began to take more and more of a backseat as time went on. Players noted they didn't care to be pulled away from the action of sailing the seas as a pirate or exploring America in the late 1700s, so it has become less of a focus. It is still very much there, but it has changed to an extensive degree. With that said, Insider Gaming reports that future Assassin's Creed games could... well, be set in the far-future. The report notes that sources claim that the games could be set in the 2090s and feature a totally new set of characters as a result. There are also mentions of the "Great Shift" in unused dialogue found in Assassin's Creed Mirage, suggesting some big event in the modern day storyline possibly referencing a big change in technology or something.

As of right now, we don't know much about the future of this storyline. We do know there are a handful of new Assassin's Creed games in the works, such as Assassin's Creed Red and Assassin's Creed Hexe which have only received very vague teasers. Red is reportedly due out in 2024, but nothing has been confirmed yet. Hex would likely be 2026, if the other game releases in 2024, but that's pure speculation. Either way, Ubisoft clearly has big plans for what's to come.