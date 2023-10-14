Assassin's Creed Mirage Players Say Game Left Them in Tears

Assassin's Creed Mirage is out on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X, and the general consensus around the game seems to be positive, especially among OG fans of the series that miss the pre-RPG era of the series. In addition to this, many players are loving the game's setting, which is Baghdad. Not only is Baghdad a setting players rarely get to see, but Ubisoft has gone the extra mile in realizing ancient Baghdad. For any history lover, it's a treat to play, but it seems it's been most appreciated by those from this part of the world.

"I was born and raised in the Middle East. We've studied the caliphates intensively throughout the years, and to see Baghdad represented like this, well, genuinely brought tears to my eyes," says one Reddit user of the game. "I'm crying as I'm writing this while listening to the pause menu's music. This is the way to make a world lived in. Everything about this game gives me goosebumps: the music, the language, the architecture of the Baghdad, and the focus on making the city feel alive. I have never felt this playing a game before."

As you would expect, this one Reddit user isn't alone in this appreciation for Assassin's Creed Mirage, and, in particular, the game's setting. According to most fans, and most reviews, the setting is the strongest part of the game.

"I am Arab, and I'm so happy Assassin's Creed Mirage exists," adds another Reddit user. "I am Arab and have always wanted a video game set in the golden age of Islam. It's a fascinating time period about my people, and there isn't really anything mainstream or in pop culture that covers this part of history. The only thing is Disney's Aladdin. The classical Arabic voice acting is amazing, walking through the city and hearing Arabic conversations from NPCs in the background, the Adhan playing at night. It's so immersive, the world's design is amazing, and being able to visit historic sights like the House of Wisdom is unbelievable. I'm in love with this game. I truly feel like I'm in 9th-century Baghdad and experiencing this period in my people's history. Thank you, Ubisoft."

They even give the player the option to play with the filter from Assassin's Creed 1, AC Mirage is the true back to the roots. He's an arab, the setting is in the middle east and the focus is stealth.



This is everything I wanted, I'm crying. 🥹 pic.twitter.com/P7WsdQNL1X — Alninio 🇰🇼 (@alninio9) June 9, 2023

