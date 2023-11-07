Assassin's Creed Red Leak Reveals Next Protagonist Is Based on Real-Life Samurai

Last year, Ubisoft announced several upcoming games in the Assassin's Creed universe. These include Codname Hexe, Jade, and Infinity, but the most exciting one may have been Codename Red. For years, fans have been begging Ubisoft to take the series to feudal Japan, and Assassin's Creed Red is going to finally capitalize on those wishes. Officially, we don't know too much else about Red, but recently leaks have started to come out revealing key details about what players should expect. The latest of these claims to reveal the identities behind the game's dual protagonists. If true, these characters will represent a first for the series as they're based on real-world samurai.

The leak comes from Insider Gaming who claims to have spoken to sources confirming the identity of both protagonists. As with any leak, you'll want to take this with a massive grain of salt, but Insider has been relatively reliable. The leak claims players will be getting both a male and female protagonist and unlike Valhalla, these will be two totally different characters. The female character was leaked last month by a Twitter user named j0nathan who claimed her name is Naoe. Insider Gaming has confirmed this info, saying that her full name is currently Naoe Fujibayashi. That makes her the daughter of Fujibayashi Nagato, who was the leader of the Iga ninjas during the 16th century.

As for the male protagonist, Insider says he is named Yasuke and is based on a real-life African samurai of the same name. He was a member of the Oda Clan in the 16th century and has previously been included in games like Nioh. That said, this version of the character will likely have his backstory changed to better fit the Assassin's Creed narrative. Insider also says that the two protagonists will start as heated rivals before joining forces as they pursue unification for Japan.

Assassin's Creed Red Release Date

Assassin's Creed Red doesn't have a firm release date yet. That said, Ubisoft is targeting a 2024 launch date. If it's able to make that date, it would line up with expectations for the launch of Assassin's Creed Infinity. The new hub service is supposed to launch around the same time as Red and last anyone heard, Ubisoft is hoping to also have it out by 2024.

Either way, Assassin's Creed Red will be the next major game to come out for the series. The mobile game Jade will likely be out before it, but that's much more of a side game for the team. Hopefully, we'll start to hear about Red soon as the team wraps up the early post-launch support for Assassin's Creed Mirage. Given its profile, it wouldn't be too surprising to see Ubisoft drop a teaser at this year's The Game Awards in December.

While you wait, Assassin's Creed Mirage is available on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms now.