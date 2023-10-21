Assassin's Creed Mirage Players Slam Feature They Never Want to See Again

Assassin's Creed Mirage has been out on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X for a few weeks now, giving AC fans plenty of time to figure out what they love, what they just like, what they are indifferent on, and what they don't like at all. And for the most part, it seems fans of the Ubisoft series are enjoying the game. More than this, OG Assassin's Creed fans are really positive of the game, in particular, as it brings the series back to its roots, which it got away from with previous releases such as Valhalla, Odyssey, and Origins. That said, the game is far from perfect, and there are some things players don't want to see in future Assassin's Creed games.

To this end, Assassin's Creed fans over on the Assassin's Creed Reddit page have called for the "Door is barred from the other side" missions to never show up again. To be fair to Assassin's Creed Mirage, this isn't something it has introduced, but it has continued this gameplay design, and fans have had enough of it.

"Please let these 'Door is barred from the other side' missions just die," reads the post. "My heart honestly sinks whenever I find these utterly stupid puzzles in any of the recent games. I ended up quitting on Valhalla because of how many there were there, and my heart sank to realize they've been carried over to AC: Mirage. I don't mind searching for guards to have keys to add a bit more spice to a mission where you need to access a secure area. Hell, I don't even mind missions that require you to go on a bit of a detour to unlock the door from the other way, but the number of these kinds of locked doors have increased tenfold and only really serve to act as padding, so you spend more time in a game trying to unlock a damn door.

The post continues: "A barred door would kind of make sense if there's guards or people inside, but it's stupid to have a door barred from the inside and there's nobody on that side of the door (so how the hell did it get barred on that side?). It's lazy 'puzzles' for a game that could really have been excellent if they'd added a bit more thought or creativity to them."

The post is one of the top posts on the game's Reddit page, so it's safe to say many fans agree. It has also attracted over 100 comments, and no surprise, most of the comments echo the sentiment.

"Yeah I agree with this. It becomes tedious after the first few times. Ubisoft are acting like we'll be mad if we can just walk into a room and loot a chest, reads one of these comments.

As always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think.