Assassin’s Creed Mirage DLC Isn’t Being Planned

Ubisoft has said that it currently have plans to support its upcoming Assassin’s Creed game, Assassin’s Creed Mirage, with post-launch DLC. In recent years, entries such as Assassin’s Creed Origins, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, and Assassin’s Creed Valhalla have received extensive updates and additional content after their initial releases. For Mirage, though, Ubisoft is taking the Assassin’s Creed series back to its roots, which also seems to extend to DLC.

During a recent AMA on Reddit, Assassin’s Creed Mirage director Stéphane Boudon made clear that there is no additional content being planned for the game. Boudon didn’t say that DLC as a whole for Mirage will never happen, but he did stress that there is “no plan” for such content right now. With this in mind, it seems that AC Mirage will be the first completely standalone game that the series has seen in a prolonged period of time.

One reason why Ubisoft might be choosing to pass on DLC with Mirage is because there are already a plethora of additional Assassin’s Creed projects in development at this moment. As part of the forthcoming Assassin’s Creed Infinity, which is set to be a hub of sorts for future AC titles, Ubisoft is actively working on two games currently only known as Codename Red and Codename Hexe. Red is set to be a new Assassin’s Creed game set in Japan while Hexe seems to center around gothic horror and witches. With so many Assassin’s Creed titles already in the pipeline, it’s likely that those who do play Mirage won’t be left wanting even if the game doesn’t get add-on content.

Currently, Assassin’s Creed Mirage is only a few months out from launching and is set to hit store shelves on October 12. When it does arrive, the game will be available to play across PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC platforms.

