Ubisoft Supposedly Has 11 Assassin's Creed Games in Production

It's no surprise to say that Ubisoft is currently all-in on the Assassin's Creed franchise. After all, the team has Mirage in the works for later this year along with several other announced games. Plus, we just heard recently that there's a remake of Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag currently in development. However, a recent report has revealed that there are currently 11 games in the franchise currently in development, which would take Ubisoft through at least 2026, though likely much further. That's a lot of Assassin's Creed.

The report comes courtesy of Insider Gaming, which has a track record for leaking game projects like this. They've detailed all 11 games, which include several titles that have yet to be announced by Ubisoft, though several are already known. Obviously, we know about Assassin's Creed Mirage, Nexus, and Jade. Those three projects are all expected to ship this year, with Mirage being a return to the style players loved back in early Assassin's Creed games, Nexus taking the franchise to VR, and Jade being the next mobile game.

Ubisoft Currently Has 11 Assassin's Creed Games Plannedhttps://t.co/SMn5vxMOf3 — Insider Gaming (@InsiderGamingIG) July 1, 2023

Past that, we also already know about Red and Hexe. Both are said to be single-player titles, with Hexe looking to focus on witchcraft and Red taking players to Japan. Meanwhile, Invictus is a multiplayer game that we don't know much about. Next up will be Codename Nebula, which is being developed by the team behind Rogue and spans three different settings. Codename Raid is a 4-player co-op game that supposedly features characters from across the Assassin's Creed universe. Then, we'll get Codename Echoes, which is another multiplayer title that we don't know much about. Finally, leaks have claimed that we'll be getting Nexus 2 and the Black Flag Remake.

Of course, the actual release cadence isn't known. The order above is simply the order in which the games were leaked and might not be the order they'll actually release. That said, Ubisoft's commitment to Assassin's Creed continues to look as robust as something like Call of Duty. If you're a fan of the franchise, you'll definitely be eating well over the next several years.