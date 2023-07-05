Assassin's Creed Mirage Has a Feature That's Sure to Please History Buffs

Assassin's Creed Mirage is the next game in Ubisoft's long-running franchise, which is set to bring the series back to its roots. That means a shorter runtime and less focus on RPG elements. Instead, it's all about planning the perfect assassination and making an even better getaway. That said, it isn't going to only move things backward. Assassin's Creed Mirage is keeping with the more modern tradition of being a resource for historically minded players who want to learn more about both the location and time period they're exploring. The History of Baghdad feature is Mirage's version of the popular mode and it sounds like exactly the kind of information-packed feature players love.

Assassin's Creed Mirage's History of Baghdad will add "historical context to the game's simulation of the past." This will include the in-game Codex and Database stuffed with lore. The most exciting part though is that the History of Baghdad includes curated info on the "history, art, and culture of Baghdad and the Abbasid Caliphate circa the ninth century," which is supplemented by images Ubisoft has sourced from various museums.

We are excited to share more on our new feature for Assassin’s Creed Mirage: 'History of Baghdad', bringing you closer to History similarly to the Animus Database of the earlier AC games. 📜 #AssassinsCreed pic.twitter.com/S0Q0Ng1JPu — Assassin's Creed (@assassinscreed) July 5, 2023

The History of Baghdad is completely integrated into the main game, which is reminiscent of the old Databases players enjoyed during the early days of the franchise. As you explore the 66 different historical sites throughout the city, you'll unlock "research-driven articles." These deal with things like government, daily life, and art from the time period. Of course, it's more than just text. As mentioned above, most entries are accompanied by pictures of real-world artifacts, further increasing the historical relevance of the Codex and Database entries. Ubisoft was even joined by Dr. Raphaël Weyland, an expert in Middle Eastern history, to help create this project, giving it even more authenticity.

This feature is just one feather in Assassin's Creed Mirage's cap. The game is set to bring back fans who haven't loved the direction things have been going since Origins. The smaller scope will hopefully be exactly what those fans want and should be the beginning of Ubisoft's big bet on the franchise. Assassin's Creed Mirage launches on October 12 for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms.