Rumor: Next ‘Assassin’s Creed’ Coming in 2020, Heading Back To Italy

According to a new leak, the next Assassin’s Creed won’t be releasing this year, and will rather favor a 2020 release. Further, it will bring the series back to Italy.

The new leak comes courtesy of a recent 4Chan post (the same one that leaked Watch Dogs 3 is set in London and is releasing this year) that also claims the game is being pitched as a mix between the recent entries in the series and the originals that many fans have been increasingly yearning for.

According to the post, the next Assassin’s Creed is codenamed Legion, and will release sometime in 2020 on both current and next-gen systems, which seems to suggest it will be a launch title for the PS5 and next Xbox.

Legion is said to be set in Italy at the end of the reign of Marcus Aurelius, the philosophical emperor who you may know from the Ridely Scott’s Gladiator, and during the struggles of his son Commodus and the year of five emperors.

In it, you’ll play as either Cassius or Lucia, a descendant of the characters from Origins and Odyssey. The post notes that it’s currently unclear which is canon, but that the game will carry over the recent trend of heavy RPG elements and similar stories no mater what character you choose.

The leaker also alleges that the game is seen as a tie up for some of the loose ends for the “Ancient Trilogy.”

As you would expect, the map will be mainland Italy, but small parts of Gaul and Germania will be in the game.

Lastly, the mercenary and cultist system is returning, but has been revised in some fashion.

Of course, all of this should be taken with a grain of salt. 4Chan is hardly the most reliable source of leaks, and further Kotaku’s Jason Schreier — a reporter known for Assassin’s Creed scoops — said he doesn’t think the leak is accurate, however, he did seemingly confirm that the Watch Dogs 3 information is, which makes this odd. How would the leaker in question have access to correct information on Watch Dogs 3, but then have faulty intel on the next Assassin’s Creed? Seems strange to me.

If the next Assassin’s Creed is indeed 2020 bound — which seems a definite if Watch Dogs 3 is releasing this year — then we likely won’t be hearing about until sometime next year.

Anyway, as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think. What do you want to see from the next entry in the popular Ubisoft series?