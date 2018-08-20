Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Will Have a Whole Bunch of Detailed Cutscenes

While Ubisoft‘s forthcoming Assassin’s Creed Odyssey will have a lot of epic killing going for it, it’s also going to have quite a bit of story, no matter which character you choose for your adventure.

A recent interview with Game Informer has revealed that the Odyssey team has put a lot of time and effort into the game’s cutscenes to flesh out the bits and pieces of story surrounding our heroes. How many, you ask? Oh, just in the ballpark of over 30 hours. That’s a record for the series.

“As a narrative director I would be lying if I said that I didn’t care if people didn’t resonate with story and didn’t want to experience story, because I think that story is very important to establish a connection between the player and the game,” narrative director Melissa MacCoubrey explains. “But I do understand very much that for some people, story is something that they don’t want to get invested in.”

“So we do accommodate players in the way that. Yes, they still have to interact with dialogue in order to progress through the story, but you can skip through dialogue as you’re going through. There’s always a push-through option to make sure you can get through dialogue and you can skip through cinematics.”

We can only imagine what kind of effect these scenes will have over the control of your character’s destiny. After all, you’ll deal with all sorts of people during your quest, and sometimes have to decide if you want to do the noble thing or, in some cases, the not-so-noble thing.

Oh, and don’t worry, players. These scenes won’t be mandatory in the least. You’ll have the option to skip over them if you feel like just getting back to slaughtering your targets. Because, for some of you, that’s just the Assassin’s Creed way, isn’t it?

We’ll see how some of these choices play out in the weeks ahead as Assassin’s Creed Odyssey will release for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC on October 5. And who knows, maybe we’ll see some additional content down the road that will extend these choices even further and give us more dilemmas to face. (Or at the very least, targets to hunt down.)