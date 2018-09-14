‘Assassin’s Creed Odyssey’ Coming To Nintendo Switch In Japan Via Cloud

Videos by ComicBook.com

It’s Assassin’s Creed Odyssey. Yep, you read that right. Based on these details from IGN, the big entry in the series that’s coming to other platforms next month apparently seems to be Switch bound as well, on the same release date of October 5. But not in the normal way that you’d expect.

Earlier this year, Capcom ported over Resident Evil 7: Biohazard to the Nintendo Switch as a cloud-based game, meaning that it wasn’t actually downloaded to the system, but worked via connection to one of Capcom’s servers. The game’s format left several doubters, especially with connection speeds and all, and was also based on a rent-to-play system instead of owning. But it performed decently, which probably gave Nintendo enough reason to perhaps look into cloud-based gaming further.

Based on the trailer above, Odyssey looks to go for around $74 or so in yen cost, and there’s nothing saying whether the purchase is permanent or on a rental basis, like RE7 was.

The game does look detailed, but keep in mind we’re probably looking at another version prepped for the trailer’s sake. It’s unknown just how well Odyssey will run at launch, particularly with server demand.

Ubisoft hasn’t said a word about the game being launched in other markets, simply saying “at the moment, this is a limited release for the Japanese market.” And when we spoke with the company last week about a Switch port, they denied one was in the works.

So it looks like just Japan only for now. Granted, you can set up an import account with your Switch and see how the game fares if you’ve got that money to spend. And who knows, it just might be a good enough version to keep around for a while. Otherwise, you can check out Assassin’s Creed Odyssey for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC on October 5, or October 2 if you double down for one of the special editions.