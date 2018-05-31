‘Assassin’s Creed Odyssey’ Leaks, Confirming Rumors

The next Assassin’s Creed is reportedly called Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, and the series is headed to Greece!

Back in March, gaming historian Liam Robertson reported for us that the next Assassin’s Creed game would take place in ancient Greece. Following up on the incredible success the series found in Assassin’s Creed Origins in Egypt, it’s understandable that Ubisoft would be looking toward what’s next. Now, a new leak is pretty much confirming previous rumors, and it looks like we’re preparing for an Odyssey.

User AAMARMO on ResetEra shared a translation of a report sharing not only details of the next game acting as a sequel to Origins’ Bayek, but also merchandise images to help support the claim:

According to our previous coverage, “the setting of Greece would chime with other murmurs [we] had heard from earlier on in the development of Assassin’s Creed Origins (previously codenamed Empire). In 2015, there had been suggestions from Ubisoft sources that Greece might appear in the game, but that Egypt would be the focus. Later, these same sources began to report that Greece would instead be saved for the game that would follow Origins.”

Referencing the most recent leak, originally in French, the next game is seemingly confirmed to be called Assassin’s Creed Odyssey and will, according to insider Articblue, take players to ancient Greece to explore what happened once the Brotherhood was established. More details have yet to be released at this time, and Ubisoft has not made any mention to a new title they are working on. With E3 right around the corner, it is possible this would be one of those “surprise” games they have in store.

Assassin’s Creed Origins was the perfect comeback title for the franchise, so returning to the adventures of Bayek. Roving ancient Egypt, seeing first hand how the infamous brotherhood came to be – even Cleopatra was in the game! Personally, I couldn’t speak enough about the latest installment in my full review, and I am very much looking forward to see where this renewed creativity takes the franchise next!

E3 will be kicking off next, so stay tuned! We’ll be following this very closely!

