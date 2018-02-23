Assassin’s Creed Origins Preps for ‘Curse of the Pharaohs’ DLC With New Gameplay Video

Assassin’s Creed: Origins is the gift that keeps on giving. Not only did the latest title provide the passion once felt for franchise during its beginning once more, but the expansive areas to explore, the stunning cast of characters, and seeing where the Brotherhood began was an experience to be treasured. And let’s not forget all of the amazing post-launch content such as weekly events, the new Discovery Mode, and expansions.

As Ubisoft preps for their third major expansion, Curse of the Pharaohs, the team has released a new gameplay video to show off what players can expect. Bayek will once more be thrust back into a dangerous adventure after stumbling upon a mysterious artifact in Thebes. Upon its discovery, the protagonist finds himself in a world of undead pharaohs that must be stopped! All of this action can be seen in the video at the top of the article, check it out!

Curse of the Pharaohs drops on March 13th and brings with it not only a new adventure, but a raised level cap to 55, additional abilities to be unlocked during the game, as well as new gear to earn. For those that already own the season pass, this expansion is included at no additional charge. For those that opted out of it, the upcoming DLC is still available for standalone purchase with a price tag of $19.99.

Assassin’s Creed Origins is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC. For the official description of Curse of the Pharaohs expansion:

“Curse of the Pharaohs, the third major expansion for Assassin’s Creed Origins, takes Bayek to find a mysterious artifact in Thebes, where he immediately runs into much more than he bargained for. Instead of the mortal and deceitful Order of the Ancients, he finds undead pharaohs materializing in the streets and slaughtering civilians. The Pharaoh’s Curse, as the locals call it, likely has something to do with all the grave robbers treating the Valley of the Kings like a strip mine for antiquities, forcing Bayek to hunt down key artifacts linked to each pharaoh in order to put them to rest.”