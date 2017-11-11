Assassin’s Creed Origins Releases Official Cosplay Guide

Assassin’s Creed Origins was the comeback title the franchise needed to freshen up a bit in the eyes of gamers. With fantastic titles comes stunning community appreciation in many forms: art, fan fiction, and yes – cosplay. More and more developers are realising the power of cosplay and how much it means to the community. Because of this, Ubisoft has released the first of several to come cosplay guides to help the community realise their favourite characters and bring them into the real world. The first installment of their official cosplay guide brings the deadly Aya to life in a whole new way.

“Deadly with a blade and driven by an immense conviction, Aya is one of the most powerful forces in Ancient Egypt. If you look closely, you’ll notice that Aya and Bayek share many similarities in their clothing, just as they share the role of Medjay.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Below is a gallery of images released by Ubisoft to accurately depict the armor set Aya is seen wearing in-game. Colour swatches, buckles, gauntlets, and more are all represented in detailed images to make crafting a little easier to identify for all cosplayers interested in sharing their love for Assassin’s Creed Origins.

We couldn’t get enough of the latest installment here at ComicBook. You can read our full in-depth review here, but it’s definitely one we can’t help but to recommend for both veterans of the AC franchise, and those simply looking for a stunning new game experience.

Assassin’s Creed Origins is out now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC. You can also download the full cosplay guide here.