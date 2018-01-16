Assassin’s Creed Origins Story DLC Release Dates Revealed

The release dates for Assassin’s Creed Origins’ next two story DLCs have been revealed alongside the launch date for the Discovery Tour mode.

Ubisoft announced today that the first DLC, The Hidden Ones, will be launching quite soon on Jan. 23. It’s free for everyone who purchased the season pass to guarantee them access to future content, but those who didn’t will have to purchase the DLC separately. This DLC takes players to a completely new region of the Assassin’s Creed Origins landscape called Sinai to continue the story four years after the events of the base game along with a new level cap and more gear to obtain.

“This expansion will increase the level cap to 45, allowing players to continue to upgrade and customise their character,” a press release from Ubisoft said. “Players will have access to four new Legendary weapons, a new outfit, two new mounts and multiple new weapons, as well as two new levels for all crafted gear.”

Following that DLC, the second instance of extra content called The Curse of the Pharaohs is scheduled to be released in a few months on March 6. While the first DLC extend the main story, this second DLC takes players on a completely different journey that’s immersed in Egyptian mythology with battles against ancient pharaohs and Egyptian bests. Similarly to the first DLC, this next one will up the level cap again to 55 and will have even more gear and outfits to hunt for.

But between those two DLCs is a free update coming on Feb. 20 that’ll roll out the Discovery Tour mode, a peaceful, educational experience for players to learn more about Egypt and the world of Assassin’s Creed Origins.

“This new educational mode of the game lets everyone, from players to history-enthusiasts and non-gamers, choose between free roaming the beautiful world of Ancient Egypt to learn more about its history and daily life, or embarking on guided tours curated by historians and Egyptologists. People can discover and explore a world free of conflict, time pressure or gameplay constraints, where storyline and quests are not active and the world of Ancient Egypt evolves into a combat-free living museum.”

Assassin’s Creed Origins is now available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.