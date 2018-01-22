Assassin’s Creed Origins Gets New Trailer for The Hidden Ones DLC

Ubisoft released a new trailer for Assassin’s Creed Origins’ upcoming DLC that’s scheduled to become available tomorrow.

The DLC in question is called The Hidden Ones, a continuation of the game’s main story and the first story DLC that Assassin’s Creed Origins players will have access to. A release date of Jan. 23 was revealed recently by Ubisoft, though there was a brief moment where certain Xbox One players were able to access the DLC ahead of everyone else.

The Hidden Ones takes place four years after the game’s main story ends, but it brings back the cast of characters that players became acquainted with in Origins. Facing a new threat in an unfamiliar region, there’s new events, missions, locations, and loot to investigate in the game’s first DLC.

A recent Q&A from Ubisoft also detailed some of what to expect in the DLC as Bayek and company face off against Roman forces in the new Sinaï.

“The Sinaï is a mountainous region with a strong Roman military presence. Players will witness the Roman occupation as they discover many well-guarded Roman military camps, harbors, and construction sites where Roman are taking apart Egyptian monuments. This steep region will offer many new opportunities for parkour and traversal gameplay, as well as challenging fights.”

For those who opt for purchasing the first DLC, you won’t have to worry about continuing your Origins adventure without leveling up0 in the process. The game’s level cap is being raised to 45 as well to allow for more progression and skills to be chosen as you max out your profile once again.

Once you’ve either purchased the DLC or acquired it through the game’s season pass, you can access the new content by following a new quest that begins your travels to the Sinaï region, but you can always just fast travel there instead to get started quicker. Players are free to fast travel into or out of the area as they please, so you won’t be restricted to the DLC content if you have more to do elsewhere.

The Hidden Ones will be available for all Assassin’s Creed Origins platforms starting on Jan. 23.