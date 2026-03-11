New Fallout Game Reportedly Scrapped at Xbox

A new Fallout game has reportedly been scrapped behind the scenes at Xbox. Despite the popularity of Bethesda’s post-apocalyptic RPG series being at arguably its highest ever, a new entry in the series hasn’t been released since 2018’s Fallout 76. As a result, many have been clamoring to see anything come about from Fallout, whether it be a wholly new mainline installment, a spin-off, or a remaster of a past game. And while something in this vein seems to have been in development, that’s no longer the case.

According to games media veteran Jeff Gerstmann, a new Fallout project was in the works at a studio owned by Microsoft, but it’s no longer happening. Gerstmann, who briefly touched on this in the latest episode of his podcast The Jeff Gerstmann Show, didn’t divulge which studio was working on this game, nor did he say much about its nature. Instead, he simply verified that he had heard about its existence before stating that it will likely never be released.

“There was a Fallout thing in development at another Microsoft-owned studio that I think is no longer going to see the light of day,” Gerstmann said.

Why Did This Fallout Game Get Canceled?

Image courtesy of Bethesda Game Studios

As for the reason behind this Fallout cancellation, it’s hard to know exactly what may have happened. When speaking on this same subject, though, Gerstmann said that he believes those at Bethesda Game Studios would prefer to be the only company that worked with the Fallout and The Elder Scrolls properties since they have future plans for both franchises. Assuming that this is true, those in charge could have opted to scrap this Fallout title at another company until Bethesda Game Studios is able to step in and make a new game of its own.

While it might be disappointing to hear that a new Fallout title was killed off, that doesn’t mean nothing is currently happening with the series. In fact, a new leak this week has more or less confirmed that a remaster of Fallout 3 is currently in the works and could launch at some point in the months ahead. As for that of Fallout 5, however, this game won’t arrive until many more years after the launch of The Elder Scrolls 6.

