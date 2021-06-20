Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Could New DLC Include an Aging Eivor?

✖

Could future downloadable content (DLC) for Assassin's Creed Valhalla really add an aging Eivor to the video game? That's the question that fans have been pondering for several days as illustrations from Ubisoft concept artist Daniel Atanasov that show an exploration of an older Eivor compared to a younger one have been making the rounds. It wouldn't be the first time that the franchise has explored having an older protagonist in DLC, but it would be a first for Assassin's Creed Valhalla at least.

It is worth noting once again that all of this talk is pure speculation at the moment. There's been no official word from the developer and publisher as to whether future DLC will include an aging Eivor, though it is known that there will be more DLC than first expected for the title. Add to this the fact that the concept art in question is clearly marked as having been an exploration for the Wrath of the Druids DLC in the first place -- which does not include an aging Eivor -- and, well, it's a nice possibility alone at the moment if the concept art that's been shared online is anything to go by.

#AssassinsCreed Concept Artist Daniel Atanasov shows Eivor aging as time goes by! Aging mechanic might show more as more DLC's release! Thanks @AccessTheAnimus for bringing this to attention! pic.twitter.com/psTC85cY8L — AC: Landmarks (@ac_landmarks) June 18, 2021

It would likely make sense to have an aged-up Eivor in new DLC adventures. After all, some time must pass between voyages across the world, right? But then again, Assassin's Creed Valhalla doesn't really seem to take reality into consideration all that often to begin with. Whatever the case may be, we will all just have to wait and see.

As noted above, the most recent DLC for Assassin's Creed Valhalla is the Wrath of the Druids and Siege of Paris is set to release next at some point this summer. Assassin's Creed Valhalla itself is currently available for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the latest and greatest Assassin's Creed video game right here.

What do you think about the possibility of Eivor aging in future Assassin's Creed Valhalla DLC? Is that something that you would like to see Ubisoft add? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!