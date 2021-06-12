Assassin's Creed Valhalla Reveals More Expansions Coming With New Teaser

✖

Ubisoft gave Assassin's Creed fans their first look at the next expansion for Valhalla, The Siege of Paris, but they didn't stop there. After showing some footage and teasing what to expect from the new expansion they revealed the first look at Discovery Tour: Viking Age, but then shocked everyone when they announced that Valhalla would be getting a full second year of content, including new expansions, and we even got a mysterious new teaser of what is to come for Eivor moving forward, which you can check out below.

The new teaser starts with a close-up of the ground, which is lit up with fire, and then the camera pans up to showcase a mysterious structure with glowing orange runes. The camera pans out to show the full structure, which is surrounded by charred structures and smoke. That structure turns out to be a portal, and during the event, Ubisoft said Odin isn't done with you yet.

In the press release, Ubisoft would tease it a bit more, saying that "Eivor's journey is not over, but players will have to be on the look out to discover where it leads."

The season pass only referred to two major expansions, those being Wrath of the Druids. and Siege of Paris, but it seems we're getting. at least one more if not two more next year. We can't wait to see more, and it looks like we'll be spending quite a bit more time in this awesome world.

You can find the official description for Assassin's Creed Valhalla below.

"Driven from Norway by endless wars and dwindling resources in ninth century AD, players will lead Eivor’s clan of Norsemen across the icy North Sea to the rich lands of England’s broken kingdoms. Players must carve out a new future for their clan, reliving the ruthless fighting style of Viking warriors with a revamped combat system that includes the ability to dual-wield weapons against a greater variety of enemies than ever before. To secure resources, players can lead raids to select locations using their longship to earn much-needed riches and supplies. As the Vikings begin to settle in their new home, they encounter resistance from the Saxons, including King Aelfred of Wessex, who denounces them as heathens and looks to be the sole ruler of a civilized England. Against all odds, Eivor must do what is necessary to keep Valhalla within reach."

Assassin's Creed Valhalla is available now on PS4, Xbox One, PC, Xbox Series X, PS5, Stadia, and Luna.

What do you want from Valhalla's new expansions? Let us know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things Assassin's Creed!