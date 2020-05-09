Assassin's Creed Valhalla Reveals Needed Improvement From Odyssey

✖

Assassin's Creed Valhalla is set to release later this year via the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC. Come this holiday season, it will be the newest entry in the long-running series, but it won't be the biggest in terms of size or the longest in terms of length. According to Ubisoft, it's heard fan feedback that recent installments in the franchise were too long and too big.

The confirmation comes way of Ubisoft’s head of communications for the Middle East, Malek Teffah, who notes the new game won't be the longest and biggest game in the series. Unfortunately, the Ubisoft employee doesn't divulge any further details, so we still don't know how big or how long the game is. It still very well may be quite big, but it won't be the biggest.

For some, this will be disappointing news, however, for most gamers, especially adult gamers for whom free time is a very rare commodity, this will be great news. Assassin's Creed Odyssey wasn't just too long and too big, but it felt too big and too long for no important reason. Further, compared to some other open-world games, like Red Dead Redemption 2, it didn't feel very alive and immersive.

Making a massive world and a long campaign can be great, but not if you sacrifice immersion and quality along the way.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla is poised to release sometime this holiday season via the PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC.

"In Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, you are Eivor, a fierce Viking warrior raised on tales of battle and glory. Explore a dynamic and beautiful open world set against the brutal backdrop of England’s Dark Ages. Raid your enemies, grow your settlement, and build your political power in your quest to earn your place among the gods in Valhalla."

You can continue to read more about the game, courtesy of the relevant links below:

H/T, VG 24/7.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.