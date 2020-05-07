Assassin's Creed Valhalla's First Gameplay Footage Revealed

Ubisoft introduced fans to the world of Assassin's Creed Valhalla last week, but being that the first trailer was purely cinematic, many have been anticipating the first reveal of actual gameplay ever since that first trailer dropped. Now Ubisoft has delivered just that as part of Microsoft's Inside Xbox presentation, which revealed the first gameplay on the Xbox Series X, and if you were worried don't be, as Assassin's Creed Valhalla looks absolutely beautiful in action. The visuals in Odyssey were impressive, but it seems Ubisoft has cleared that bar and more with Valhalla, and you can check out the gameplay for yourself in the video above.

Now, while the game was captured on an Xbox Series X console, much of this was still a bit more cinematic in flavor than actual moment to moment gameplay. Still, the stuff we did see was impressive and looked incredibly smooth. I would've liked to have seen actual combat play out to get a sense at what's been improved or changed from Odyssey, but we did get a look at the naval battles, and the sailing the harsh oceans has never looked this good.

That bodes well for the rest of the game, which seems to have a fair bit of traversing via the seas if Odyssey is anything to go by.

We can't wait to see more, but in the meantime, you can find the official description for Assassin's Creed Valhalla below.

"Driven from Norway by endless wars and dwindling resources in ninth century AD, players will lead Eivor’s clan of Norsemen across the icy North Sea to the rich lands of England’s broken kingdoms. Players must carve out a new future for their clan, reliving the ruthless fighting style of Viking warriors with a revamped combat system that includes the ability to dual-wield weapons against a greater variety of enemies than ever before. To secure resources, players can lead raids to select locations using their longship to earn much-needed riches and supplies. As the Vikings begin to settle in their new home, they encounter resistance from the Saxons, including King Aelfred of Wessex, who denounces them as heathens and looks to be the sole ruler of a civilized England. Against all odds, Eivor must do what is necessary to keep Valhalla within reach."

Assassin's Creed Valhalla hits PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X during this year's holiday season.

What did you think of the first gameplay? Let us know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things Assassin's Creed!

