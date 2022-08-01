Assasssin's Creed Valhalla Reveals Update 1.6.0 Patch Notes

Prior to its release in the coming day, Ubisoft has revealed the patch notes for its next major update for Assassin's Creed Valhalla. This update, which is version 1.6.0, is set to hit PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms on the morning of August 2nd. And while there are a number of typical bug fixes in this patch, this update will also add an entirely new mode.

The most notable aspect of this new Assassin's Creed Valhalla update is the addition of the Forgotten Saga game mode. This aspect of Valhalla is inspired by roguelikes and lets players test their abilities out within the realm of Niflheim. The Forgotten Saga is free to access for all players one they reach Asgard within the game's main story and should provide a repeated challenge.

As for the other additions in this new AC Valhalla update, Ubisoft is once again fixing some lingering problems with various elements of the title. If you'd like to find the full patch notes for this upcoming update, you can find them attached down below.

BUG FIXES & IMPROVEMENTS

EXPANSION 3: DAWN OF RAGNARÖK

MAIN QUESTS, WORLD EVENTS, AND SIDE ACTIVITIES

Addressed

The movable light beam in Alethorpis stuck, making it impossible to solve the puzzle for the Book of the Knowledge.

Unable to move the stone block to obtain the Dwarven Blacksmith Cloak in Svaldal.

ASSASSIN'S CREED VALHALLA

MAIN QUESTS, WORLD EVENTS, AND SIDE ACTIVITIES

Cannot complete the quest Wedding Horns, as Rued spawns in dead.

WORLD

Addressed

Reda only offers one daily contract instead of two.

MASTERY CHALLENGE

Anderitum Hideout Raven Challenge: Addressed the persisting issue that prevents the looting of the key from Destroyer if the player has already acquired it without unlocking the door.

MISCELLANEOUS

When using Dual Spears the light combo finisher attack doesn't work as intended.

When using the Algurnir Dane Axe, perks from other Bows and Gear will not activate.

Twilight pack shows as available for purchase when it is owned on Xbox and PC platforms.

Discounts for owning gear from a pack in the animus store isn't consistent.

The VFX from the Blood Elf Eye-Wrap gear can be seen during some cutscenes.

Selecting "Sell all trinkets" at a store will sell trade goods as well.

UI/HUD