‘Atari Flashback Classics’ Possibly Dated For Nintendo Switch

This holiday season, there will be a number of choices for classic gaming on Nintendo Switch, including Sega Genesis Classics, the Sega Ages downloadable games and the SNK 40th Anniversary Collection. Well, add one more to the fray, as the Atari Flashback Classics compilation also looks set to arrive before the holiday rush.

A retail listing from Walmart suggests that the collection will release on November 8, going for $39.99. While some may note that it’s a bit higher in price than the previously released Atari Flashback games (going for $20 apiece), keep in mind that it’s loaded with more games.

The Atari Flashback Switch collection will feature over 150 titles, including a number of arcade favorites, as well as home releases for the Atari 2600 and Atari 5200, among other games. That’s far more than the 30+ something titles featured in the individual Atari Flashback releases, thus the higher price.

Atari hasn’t officially announced a release date just yet, but the box art featured on the retail listing does appear to be legitimate, hinting at such classics as Super Breakout, Centipede, Asteroids, Red Baron and Star Raiders to be included, among others.

The game will also support online multiplayer for a number of titles (exact count has yet to be confirmed), as well as leaderboards, for those that are looking to be a little bit competitive.

We took a quick look at the game at E3 a while ago, and it looks to be a pretty solid collection, featuring a number of popular favorites, as well as obscure titles like the M-Network games, as well as long-lost titles like the Swordquest games, the unreleased Sword Fight, and Holey Moley. So no doubt it’ll be worth it to arcade pursuits, or to those that simply want an option for playing favorites like Missile Command and Tempest on the go. Me? I’m a Red Baron fan.

We’ve reached out to Atari and we’ll let you know if we hear anything on the official front. But, yeah, this holiday season is definitely about the old-school to Nintendo Switch owners.

In the meantime, you can check out the other Atari Flashback games now for Xbox One and PlayStation 4.