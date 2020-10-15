New Atari Hotels Renders Show Las Vegas Mothership Location

✖

Atari is expanding its brand to include a chain of hotels, and the company has revealed new renders of its "mothership" location, coming to Las Vegas, Nevada. Created by the architecture and design firm Gensler, the hotel will feature visuals that pay homage to the history of the video game medium, as well as its present. The hotel will apparently offer restaurants, nightclubs, AR/VR experiences and, of course, retro arcades. It remains to be seen whether or not the hotels will live up to the concept, but the renders certainly show a lot of potential! Renders for the Las Vegas location can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

We are excited to announce our latest design collab for the @AtariHotels brand. Designed by Gensler’s team of #hospitality, #branding, #sports, & #DXD experts, the new hotel brand is a modern hospitality experience taking #esports and #gaming culture to the next level. pic.twitter.com/vZKcKknUe3 — Gensler (@gensler_design) October 15, 2020

It will be interesting to see how closely the finished product reflects these images! In addition to the Las Vegas location, a second will open in Phoenix, Arizona. Following the first two locations, Atari's owner, GSD Group, plans to open locations in Austin, Chicago, Denver, San Francisco, San Jose, and Seattle. In a press release, Atari CEO Fred Chesnais shared his hopes for the hotel chain.

“I have seen the vision that GSD Group has for Atari Hotels, and they are poised to shatter the perception of what hotels can be,” said Chesnais. "Atari Hotels will create a world that caters to gamers of all ages and experience levels, giving them a place to call home — a groundbreaking experience that shares Atari’s legacy of innovation."

The last decade has seen major growth for the video game industry. Streaming, esports, mobile gaming, and the growth of Games as a Service have all pushed the industry into new markets, and given gaming far greater widespread appeal. The Atari Hotel chain could find a lot of success, particularly if it can succeed at appealing to retro and modern gamers, alike. At this time, GSD Group and Atari have not announced when construction will begin on the chain, but gamers might want to keep an eye on the project!

What do you think of the Atari Hotel concept? How do you feel about the designs? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!