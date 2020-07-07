Atari's New VCS 800 System Will Cost Nearly $400

After a number of delays, the Atari VCS 800 will finally release later this year, bringing a mix of modern technology with an old-school aesthetic. Like other retro console releases, the system will offer plenty of classic games, but the VCS 800 will actually feature a much more robust package. Billed as a PC/console hybrid, the Atari VCS 800 will offer newer releases such as Missile Command: Recharged, and will even allow users to play their PC games on the console. Unfortunately, all these extras come with a cost. The 8GB version of the system will release for a surprising $399.

That $399 offers some stuff inside the box. Buyers will receive two controllers: one Classic Joystick as well as a Modern Controller. The Classic Joystick looks just like the iconic original, but will also incorporate new features, including rumble, LED lights, and a second fire button. Both controllers are wireless and rechargeable, and will be compatible with PC games. The system will also have Atari Vault built-in, offering more than 100 original Atari games. The system uses Atari World, a Linux-based OS, but users will be able to install other operating systems, as well.

While the VCS 800 will definitely appeal to some gamers, the $399 price point seems like it will make the console a very tough sell. It certainly doesn't help that many gamers are already planning to buy a PlayStation 5 or an Xbox Series X later this year.

Order before August 1st to take advantage of the limited-time early adopter pricing on @TheAtari_VCS 800 (8gb) All-In bundles! If you order this month, you'll also receive free shipping and guaranteed delivery by December 24th! Learn more at https://t.co/AQyqYKGEKl! pic.twitter.com/cqM0ou2h61 — atari (@atari) July 6, 2020

Atari is advertising an "early adopter" price for the system, allowing consumers a chance to snag the system for $389, with free shipping. It still seems that the console will be way out of the price range that most retro enthusiasts are looking to spend, but it will be interesting to see whether or not the system can manage to find an audience later this year.

