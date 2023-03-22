New Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Info Seemingly Coming Soon

A new leak has suggested that Ubisoft might finally have more information to share about its upcoming video game Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora in the very near future. First announced all the way back in 2021, Ubisoft and developer Massive Entertainment were originally planning to release Frontiers of Pandora in 2022. However, a delay ended up pushing the project back to an undetermined date in either 2023 or 2024. While Ubisoft itself hasn't yet revealed a new release date, it seems like this might not hold true for much longer.

Discovered by notable Ubisoft dataminer @ScriptLeaksR6 on Twitter, a new ad for Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora seems to have been discovered. This ad in question features a new look at one of the game's characters and also mentions pre-orders. Currently, pre-orders for Frontiers of Pandora are not live, which makes it seem like Ubisoft could be making them available in the coming days or weeks.

Assuming that pre-orders for Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora do go live soon, it seems likely that this purchasing phase would be accompanied by a new trailer for the game, at the very least. At this point in time, all that Ubisoft has shown about Frontiers of Pandora is an initial teaser video that was released nearly two years ago. Gameplay has yet to be shown off whatsoever, but it's feasible that this should change before pre-orders end up happening.

For the time being, all we know about Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora with absolute certainty is that it will only be playable on current-gen platforms whenever it does release. This means that it will be coming to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and PC. If more details on the project are shared soon, we'll be sure to keep you in the loop here on ComicBook.com.

