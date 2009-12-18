Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora to Feature "Brand New Story With New Characters"

✖

In case you missed it, the first trailer for the upcoming Avatar video game, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, from Ubisoft's Massive Entertainment in collaboration with Lightstorm Entertainment and Disney released back at E3 2021. While relatively little in terms of details about the title have been released as of yet, there is one big point that is already known: don't expect a rehash of the already released movie or any of the upcoming ones as it will feature an entirely new story on another part of Pandora.

"What James Cameron and Jon Landau created is an amazing science fiction world. Pandora is awesome. They have great heroes. It’s a great playground to play in," Luigi Priore, Vice President of Disney and Pixar Games, told VentureBeat as part of a recent interview when asked how the game relates to the movies. "This is a brand new story with new characters. It’s going to become part of the canon. The whole idea is to have it be part of the storyline of that giant franchise on Pandora, but it’s not a 'play the movie' game. It’s an all-new open world, new characters. That’s why it’s called Frontiers of Pandora. It takes place on another frontier, another area of the moon of Pandora."

Priore's quote might itself be new, but it also should not be terribly shocking to anyone that was paying attention when the first trailer for the upcoming Avatar video game released at E3 2021. "In this new, standalone story, play as a Na’vi and embark on a journey across the Western Frontier, a never-before-seen part of Pandora," Ubisoft's official description of the upcoming video game reads. "Explore a living and reactive world inhabited by unique creatures and new characters, and push back the formidable RDA forces that threaten it."

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is set to release for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, Google Stadia, and Amazon Luna in 2022. No firm release date has been announced as of yet. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming video game right here.

