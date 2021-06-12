Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Revealed With Release Window

Today, during Ubisoft Forward, Ubisoft finally revealed its Avatar game, which has quietly been in development at Massive Entertainment for a couple of years. The first trailer not only revealed our first look at the game, but a title, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora. In addition to this, Ubisoft also revealed a release window for the game, confirming it's releasing in 2022 via the PS5, Xbox Series X, PC, Amazon Luna, and Google Stadia. At the moment of publishing, there's been word of a PS4 version nor an Xbox One version, and it doesn't sound like this is going to change, with Ubisoft pitching the game as a true next-gen experience.

Unfortunately, details on the game still aren't plentiful, but it's described as an "immersive, open-world game," complete with a new, standalone story. The trailer above suggest the game could be in first-person, but for now this hasn't been confirmed.

We are so excited to share a first look at Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, an immersive, open world game from @Ubisoft! Explore Pandora – with all its beauty and danger – in a new, standalone story. Coming in 2022. https://t.co/QqD6E0nKJ2 — Avatar (@officialavatar) June 12, 2021

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is set to release worldwide sometime next year, assuming it's not delayed like every other Ubisoft game has been recently. When it does release, it will be available via the PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PC, Google Stadia, and Amazon Luna. Below, you can read more about the game:

"Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is a first-person, action-adventure game developed by Massive Entertainment – a Ubisoft studio, in collaboration with Lightstorm Entertainment and Disney," reads an official pitch of the game. "Built using the latest iteration of the Snowdrop engine, and developed exclusively for the new generation of consoles and PC, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora brings to life the alluring world of Pandora with all of its beauty and danger in an immersive, open-world experience. In this new, standalone story, play as a Na’vi and embark on a journey across the Western Frontier, a never-before-seen part of Pandora. Explore a living and reactive world inhabited by unique creatures and new characters, and push back the formidable RDA forces that threaten it."