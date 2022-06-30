Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Release Date Reportedly Revealed

Ubisoft continues to reiterate that Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is going to release this year via Google Stadia, PC, PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. That said, the deeper we get into 2022 with no word of a release date or even a second trailer, the more many on these platforms begin to doubt the game will release this year. If you're one of these people, a new report says you have nothing to worry about.

The report comes the way of prominent industry insider and leaker, Tom Henderson. According to Henderson, sources have relayed word that the current plan is to release the game on November 18, 2022. This is a Friday, the most common day for big AAA games to release, so the potential date checks out in this regard.

Unfortunately, this is the extent of the report. That said, we expect Ubisoft to show more of the game and give it a release date before the end of the summer. Not only are these the rumblings we've heard, but if the game is going to get a proper marketing campaign, it's going to need to get a release date sooner rather than later.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is in development for Google Stadia, PC, PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. There's still no word of the game coming to last-gen consoles.

"Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is a first-person, action-adventure game developed by Massive Entertainment-a Ubisoft studio, in collaboration with Lightstorm Entertainment and Disney," reads an official blurb about the game from Ubisoft. " Built using the latest iteration of the Snowdrop engine, and developed exclusively for the new generation of consoles and PC, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora brings to life the alluring world of Pandora with all of its beauty and danger in an immersive, open-world experience. In this new, standalone story, play as a Na'vi and embark on a journey across the Western Frontier, a never-before-seen part of Pandora. Explore a living and reactive world inhabited by unique creatures and new characters, and push back the formidable RDA forces that threaten it."