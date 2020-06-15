The Avatar: The Last Airbender Opening Recreated in Animal Crossing: New Horizons Is Just About Perfect

At this point, 15 years later, the opening to Nickelodeon's popular animated series Avatar: The Last Airbender is practically iconic, which makes it perfect fodder for the sort of fan creations that the broader Animal Crossing community has been constructing since the release of Animal Crossing: New Horizons on Nintendo Switch last year. Case in point, YouTube channel The Nooksters has gone and recreated the entire opening start to finish in the video game, and it is delightful.

Now, to be clear, not everything in the video is straight out of the box for Animal Crossing: New Horizons. The various custom designs for the wardrobe and general layout can easily be found or created in the game itself, but the camera movement and visual effects like fire and so on are edited into it in order to provide a closer recreation than the game itself. Helpfully, The Nooksters have shared exactly what it used to cobble the whole thing together in the video, including where to find the various codes for the outfits that are featured. The YouTube video gained serious popularity when an Avatar fan account shared it on Twitter last week.

Avatar: The Last Airbender intro in Animal Crossing pic.twitter.com/e1XZ4uKKIh — Azula ⚡️ (@ProdigyAzula) June 10, 2020

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is currently available for the Nintendo Switch. Avatar: The Last Airbender aired for three seasons from 2005 to 2008 and spawned a multimedia franchise, including a direct sequel in the form of 2012's The Legend of Korra , several video games, graphic novels, and even an upcoming live-action Netflix series. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Avatar: The Last Airbender right here.

